Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reassure concerned Victoria Beckham?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were reportedly going through marital woes

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly worked around their differences.

Previously, a source revealed to Heat Magazine about the fashion designer that Victoria sees David Beckham's reflection in her son Brooklyn amid Nicola and Brooklyn’s marital woes.

“Enduring it herself with David is one thing, but having to watch her son go through it is incredibly difficult,” the source revealed about the young couple.

They even mentioned, “And while she always knew that would naturally be their fate given they’re in the spotlight, it doesn’t make it any easier. But she knows he’s strong and can get through this.”

“She’s been offering advice to Nicola and trying to support her in any capacity she can. She’s urging her to ignore the haters and rise above all the negativity, while focusing on the people who matter, and reminding herself how amazing her and Brooklyn are,” the insider also claimed.

Now, as per new findings of the outlet, the couple has moved past their differences as the tipster disclosed, “Nicola and Brooklyn assured her they are more united than ever, and insisted that if anything, the recent separation has made them even closer,” and resigned from the chat. 

