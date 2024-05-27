Bruce Springsteen forced to cancel tour dates for health reasons

Bruce Springsteen canceled several dates of hi European tour due to health concerns.

On Saturday, Springsteen, also named The Boss, took to Instagram to share the news.

He revealed that he would be postponing his concert in Marseille due to vocal issues.

Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts on doctor's orders

Further medical examination led doctors to advise him not to perform for the next 10 days.

This health setback has affected more shows, including scheduled performances at Airport Letnany in Prague on May 28 and at San Siro Stadium in Milan on June 1 and 3.

"Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days," the statement read.

It continued, "With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly."

Fans who bought tickets for these shows will be able to get refunds at their original point of purchase.

The statement further assured fans that Springsteen is recuperating comfortably and looks forward to returning to the stage with the E Street Band.