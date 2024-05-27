 
Drake adds another pricey property to collection

Drake buys a lavish ranch in Texas after his feud with Kendrick Lamar

May 27, 2024

Millionaire rapper Drake has bought a 313-acre ranch, Dos Brisas, in Washington, Texas after disturbing incidents at the Toronto mansion.

Reports suggest the estate was initialy built in 2002 and was enveloped by stunning pecan trees and wildflowers to give a view into the beauty of Texas.

The purchase, however, comes at a time when Drake was having issues, especially in his Toronto mansion.

Multiple incidents, including shooting and trespassing, occurred during the past few weeks at his home.

The timing of these incidents cannot be ignored because they happened during the peak rivarly of Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

However, no connection was established so far. Not to mention, Dreezy has again put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $88 million though he paid $75 miilion to Robbie Willaims for the property in 2022.

