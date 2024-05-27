Kate Hudson shares heartwarming family moments with fiance Danny Fujikawa and daughter Rani

Kate Hudson is enjoying Memorial Day weekend with her family and friends.

On Sunday, May 26, the Glass Onion actor took to her official Instagram account to share how well she has spent the holidays featuring Hudson's family.

The Glorious album-maker posted a series of photos including her daughter Rani and fiance Danny Fujikawa and wrote in the caption, “Long weekend joy,” with emojis of a victory sign, a wave, and a sun.

The first three pictures in the carousel showcase the mother-daughter duo soaking in the sun while enjoying their outdoor mini picnic with the 37-year-old musician.

While in the fifth slide, the 5-year-old can be seen resting on her father in a bedroom.

Moreover, the Talk About Love singer who recently performed at The Voice finale, also shared a few scenic snaps of a beach including a black-and-white selfie by the sea shore.

However, Hudson's eldest son Ryder whom she shares with ex husband Chris Robinson, and second son Bingham Hawn, whom she shares with ex fiance Matthew Bellamy, were not included in her post.