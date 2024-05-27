 
Geo News

Prince William ‘hates' Prince Harry's popularity

Prince William is reportedly starting to feel incredibly powerless compared to Prince Harry and the feeling is deeply hated

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Prince William ‘hates Prince Harrys popularity
Prince William ‘hates' Prince Harry's popularity

Experts warn Prince Harry has seemingly turned Prince William angry, given the way his popularity is moving along.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn issued these insights into Prince William’s psyche.

Everything has been shared during his interview with The Mirror.

During that time the expert explained that Prince Harry seems to have turned his role as spare on its head.

For those unversed, these revelations have been made shortly after the couple’s Nigeria tour made its way to international headlines.

According to Mr Quinn though, “Back in Britain and powerless to compete or to prevent his brother taking centre stage, William sees his role diminished” and “he hates it.”

“He may even have started to feel a bit like a spare himself,” Mr Quinn went as far as to warn. “Or at least that for the first time in his life he is being overshadowed by his brother and sister-in-law.” 

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie feel like virtual outcasts similar to Harry, Meghan
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie feel like virtual outcasts similar to Harry, Meghan
Prince Harry turning Prince William into the Spare of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turning Prince William into the Spare of the Royal Family
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce jealous: 'It's official'
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce jealous: 'It's official'
Royal expert reveals major update on Kate Middleton's health
Royal expert reveals major update on Kate Middleton's health
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez set to make major announcement about marriage
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez set to make major announcement about marriage
Hugh Grosvenor breaks silence on Prince William, Harry's feud video
Hugh Grosvenor breaks silence on Prince William, Harry's feud
Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest joint statement sparks reactions
Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest joint statement sparks reactions
'Perfect' time for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation revealed
'Perfect' time for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued serious warning after Nigeria tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued serious warning after Nigeria tour
Britney Spears makes internet her new best friend
Britney Spears makes internet her new best friend
Jennifer Lopez to blame for Ben Affleck imminent divorce?
Jennifer Lopez to blame for Ben Affleck imminent divorce?
Harry Styles fears commitment?
Harry Styles fears commitment?