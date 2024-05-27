Prince William ‘hates' Prince Harry's popularity

Experts warn Prince Harry has seemingly turned Prince William angry, given the way his popularity is moving along.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn issued these insights into Prince William’s psyche.

Everything has been shared during his interview with The Mirror.

During that time the expert explained that Prince Harry seems to have turned his role as spare on its head.

For those unversed, these revelations have been made shortly after the couple’s Nigeria tour made its way to international headlines.

According to Mr Quinn though, “Back in Britain and powerless to compete or to prevent his brother taking centre stage, William sees his role diminished” and “he hates it.”

“He may even have started to feel a bit like a spare himself,” Mr Quinn went as far as to warn. “Or at least that for the first time in his life he is being overshadowed by his brother and sister-in-law.”