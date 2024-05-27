Cindy Crawford reflects on 'short hair days' with throwback montage

Cindy Crawford is reminiscing over a rarely-seen hairdo from her early modeling days.

The 58-year-old supermodel took to her official Instagram account to share a throwback video montage from her shoot in the 1980s.

The video showcases a series of black-and-white photos of Crawford flaunting her bold pixie cut.

She wrote a caption alongside the montage video that reads, "Looking back on the short hair days.”

In the snaps, the American model can be seen wearing a tank top and in some images posing with her bare back.

Crawford also tagged photographer Barry Elz as he took her pictures back in 1984, also available on Elz’s website.

Moreover, her followers gave shocking reactions and rushed to the comment section to praise her never-seen pictures including actress Lisa Rinna.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum commented, “Wow, I never knew you had short hair.”

It is pertinent to mention that Cindy Crawford has been married to Rande Gerber for more than 25 years.

The couple shares two children including, 24-year-old son Presley and 22-year-old daughter Kaia.