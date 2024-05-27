 
Paris Hilton reveals ‘strict' parenting plans

Paris Hilton shares two children with husband Carter Reum

May 27, 2024

Paris Hilton reveals ‘strict’ parenting plans

Paris Hilton opened up about her parenting style in a recent interview.

The 43-year-old DJ and heiress during her recent appearance on The Wall Street Journal for The Future of Everything Festival, she candidly talked about what kind of mom she would be when it comes to phones and social media.

The Simple Life star revealed that she is going to be a ‘strict mom’.

Hilton said, “I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don’t want anything to do with that,”

“I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while,” she added

The Paris in Love star continued to say, “Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to.”

She noted with a laugh, “I never thought I’d say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom.”

Paris Hilton Children:

Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum in an extravagant Bel Air wedding on November 11, 2021.

In January 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, Pheonix Barron via surrogate.

Six months later, on Thanksgiving day they welcomed their second child, a baby girl named London Reum also via surrogacy.

