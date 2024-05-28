 
Jimmy Kimmel shares important update about son health

Jimmy Kimmel was over the moon after his son successfully underwent heart surgery

May 28, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel is sharing good news about his 7-year-old son William Billy John, as his third open-heart surgery underwent successfully.

Taking to Instagram, the late-night show host shared his son's picture in a hospital bed smiling, "This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid."

He continued, "Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain, and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience." 

"We hope you never need CHLA, but if you do - know that they help families regardless of their ability to pay, thanks largely to the Affordable Care Act (another salute to the late Senator John McCain), generous donations from companies like Disney, which I am proud to work for and especially from generous people like you."

Born in 2017, Billy had a congenital heart disease at the time of birth. On his son's birthday last month, Jimmy said, "This boy is seven years old because of you."

Adding, "Molly and I are overwhelmed by your generous donations to @childrensla and kind messages. Thank you for all the love. We wish you and your families good health and great friends."

