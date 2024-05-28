 
Justin Bieber, Hailey: Here's how pregnancy saved the duo's relationship

May 28, 2024

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are thrilled to expand their family after going through a rough patch that could have proved lethal to their relationship, an insider has revealed.

According to Star Magazine, the supermodel waited for five years before conceiving a baby as she wanted to wait until the Peaches singer’s mental health struggles were under control before starting a family.

The insider even claimed that Justin’s mental health issues disturbed the duo’s relationship dynamics to the point where divorce seemed to be the only option left.

Speaking of Justin’s behavioral issues, the source said, “He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things in a clearer way.”

“They got married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with it,” the insider said, adding that it was “hard” for both of them. “Divorce seemed to be their only way out.”

While the singer wanted babies since the start of their marriage, the insider said that Hailey had no plans “to bring a child into their world until things were more stable.”

However, they finally decided to expand the clan after Justin “stopped pushing” Hailey and “making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around.”

The couple then “sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy.”

