Ryan Phillippe reminisces over 'cool' time spent with Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe has just taken a trip down memory lane to reminisce over the time he had spent with Reese Witherspoon.



The 49-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories on Monday, May 27, and shared a throwback 'hot' picture with ex-wife Witherspoon.

In the snap from 90’s, the former couple can be seen wrapping their arms around one another.

Phillippe captioned the photo by writing, "We were hot and drenched in late 90's angst @reesewitherpoon (such a cooler time than today).”



The Cruel Intentions star donned a sleeveless blue-and-white-striped shirt, and a pair of black trousers while covering his eyes with black shades, and also rocked a Mohican haircut.

Whereas the 48-year-old American actress flaunted a high-necked black and white striped dress with chin-length blond hair.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Relationship Timeline

Apart from the couple’s ‘cool’ ’90s style picture, the couple share a romantic era with a disheartening end.

Phillipe first met Witherspoon at her 21st birthday party and also worked together in the movie Cruel Intentions.

While the duo got married in June 1999, Witherspoon was pregnant with their daughter Ava Phillippe.

They share two children a 24-year-old daughter, Ava and a 20-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe.

After 7 years of marriage, Philippe and Witherspoon parted their ways in October 2006.

In an interview with W magazine, Philippe called his divorce ‘the darkest and saddest’ part of his life.