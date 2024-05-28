 
Jason Kelce reacts to joke about Travis Kelce's ripped pants

Travis Kelce's ripped pants steal the show at Western Conference finals

May 28, 2024

Travis Kelce spotted next to Patrick Mahomes and Marquise Brown during the Western Conference Finals 

Retired NFL player Jason Kelce doesn't mind a good laugh, even if it's at the expense of his brother Travis Kelce's fashion sense.

Travis's recent fashion statement is under scrutiny after being photographed in a heavily-ripped jeans on Sunday.

The NFL player was spotted outside next to Patrick Mahomes and Marquise Brown during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

However, his unique pants stole the limelight as netizens were intrigued by his pants with rips all over when the photos emerged on social media.

One witty X (formerly known as Twitter) user proposed that perhaps Taylor Swift's cats were responsible for the look.

“What the f*** did taylor cats do with his jeans?” @thisisvertrying quipped alongside a photo of the torn jeans.

The joke caught Jason's attention who also endorsed it by reposting it with the caption, “Now that’s funny!”

Travis paired the tattered jeans with sunglasses and a white shirt with an apple print. Travis was all smiles as he made the Rock On sign with his hands. 

