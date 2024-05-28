Keanu Reeves and girlfriend all smiles after romantic date night

The couple made their romance public in 2019 after knowing each other since 2008

Love is in the air for Keanu Reeves and his longtime ladylove Alexandra Grant as they walked out from their dinner date in Los Angeles.

The John Wick star, 59, and his girlfriend, 51, had a seemingly romantic evening in Los Angeles this weekend.

Photos from their date night later emerged on social media after the night out at a famed Italian restaurant Giogio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

Alexandra, matched Keanu's classic all black attire with her own chic ensemble as she donned a long shiny top paired with dark pants and boots. She completed her look with a chunky gold chain necklace.

The couple were photographed both as they entered and exited the Los Angeles establishment on Saturday. Alexandra, an American visual artist, also had her chic sunglasses on as stepped inside the luxury eatery.

The couple made their romance public in 2019 after knowing each other since 2008. The two also founded the publishing house, X Artists' Books and collaborated on two books with Keanu as the author and Alexandra as the illustrator.



While they still keep their relationship private, reports have cited that the two are already engaged.

“Alexandra proposed,” a source told In Touch in a story published on April 11. “It was pretty impressive of her to ask but then again, Alexandra is a strong independent woman who knows what she wants.”