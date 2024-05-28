Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert

Chris Martin left a 64-year-old fan in shock when he offered her a lift ahead of his show.



On Sunday, May 26, one of Martin’s fans named Saundra Glenn took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and gushed over the kind gesture by the Coldplay frontman.

"That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift," wrote Glenn, adding, "Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened."

She went on to say, "What a decent bloke. We had a nice chat too."

Later on, BBC interviewed the fan about her special interaction with the 47-year-old crooner.

She detailed the incident saying, "The door opens and I said, 'oh that's Chris Martin, I can't get in with him' and they said 'yes you can'."

The lucky fan told the outlet that when she was walking to the venue for a second she thought of returning home due to exhaustion.

"But I thought I loved Coldplay and never thought I'd never get another chance to see them in my hometown," she said to the publisher.

Moreover, Glenn added, "When we got to the artist area, he didn't leave me there, he said 'Get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination'.

"It's the fact he's conscious of disability, he's such a kind person," she noted.

Glenn concluded her meeting with Chris saying, “I met Chris Martin and had a conversation with him and he's such a nice man! He gave me an act of kindness that I'll forever be grateful for, and he's given Luton its cool back, thank you."