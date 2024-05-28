 
Geo News

Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert

Chris Martin took the stage at the 'Radio 1’s Big Weekend' in Luton's Stockwood Park in England on May, 26

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert
Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert

Chris Martin left a 64-year-old fan in shock when he offered her a lift ahead of his show.

On Sunday, May 26, one of Martin’s fans named Saundra Glenn took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and gushed over the kind gesture by the Coldplay frontman.

"That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift," wrote Glenn, adding, "Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened."

She went on to say, "What a decent bloke. We had a nice chat too."

Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert

Later on, BBC interviewed the fan about her special interaction with the 47-year-old crooner.

She detailed the incident saying, "The door opens and I said, 'oh that's Chris Martin, I can't get in with him' and they said 'yes you can'."

The lucky fan told the outlet that when she was walking to the venue for a second she thought of returning home due to exhaustion.

"But I thought I loved Coldplay and never thought I'd never get another chance to see them in my hometown," she said to the publisher.

Moreover, Glenn added, "When we got to the artist area, he didn't leave me there, he said 'Get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination'.

"It's the fact he's conscious of disability, he's such a kind person," she noted.

Glenn concluded her meeting with Chris saying, “I met Chris Martin and had a conversation with him and he's such a nice man! He gave me an act of kindness that I'll forever be grateful for, and he's given Luton its cool back, thank you."

‘Lovely' Harry Styles amazes his mother Anne Twist
‘Lovely' Harry Styles amazes his mother Anne Twist
Jimmy Kimmel's youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'gigantic egoes' causing marital woes
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'gigantic egoes' causing marital woes
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend all smiles after romantic date night
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend all smiles after romantic date night
Shannen Doherty shares how Michael Landon fueled her passion for acting
Shannen Doherty shares how Michael Landon fueled her passion for acting
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls husband Malcolm McRae's ‘accidental' proposal
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls husband Malcolm McRae's ‘accidental' proposal
Bob Dylan's unseen painting sold for THIS whopping sum
Bob Dylan's unseen painting sold for THIS whopping sum
Jason Kelce reacts to joke about Travis Kelce's ripped pants
Jason Kelce reacts to joke about Travis Kelce's ripped pants
Ryan Phillippe reminisces over 'cool' time spent with Reese Witherspoon
Ryan Phillippe reminisces over 'cool' time spent with Reese Witherspoon
Justin Bieber, Hailey: Here's how pregnancy saved the duo's relationship
Justin Bieber, Hailey: Here's how pregnancy saved the duo's relationship
Jimmy Kimmel shares important update about son health
Jimmy Kimmel shares important update about son health
Richard Dreyfus sparks big controversy at 'Jaws' screening
Richard Dreyfus sparks big controversy at 'Jaws' screening