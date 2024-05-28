Jimmy Kimmel’s youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery

Jimmy Kimmel shared that his youngest son has undergone open heart surgery on the Memorial Day weekend.



On Monday, the 56-year-old comedian took to her official Instagram account to post an update about his son’s health.

He penned down a detailed caption along with a heartfelt photo of his seven-year-old son Billy beaming a cute smile while lying on a hospital bed.

Jimmy wrote in the caption, “This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live's host went on to praise his son’s braveness, saying, “Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7-year-old we know.”

Moreover, he especially noted his wife and said “Thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be.”

“Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby, thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent,” he continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Jimmy's son Billy is suffering from Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Tetralogy of Fallot is a rare heart condition that is present at birth. A baby born with the condition has four different heart problems which include a narrowing of the valve between the heart and the lungs, a ventricular septal defect, shifting of the body's main artery, and thickening of the right lower chamber of the heart.”