 
Geo News

Jimmy Kimmel's youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery

Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy underwent two surgeries just days after his birth

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel’s youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery
Jimmy Kimmel’s youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery

Jimmy Kimmel shared that his youngest son has undergone open heart surgery on the Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday, the 56-year-old comedian took to her official Instagram account to post an update about his son’s health.

He penned down a detailed caption along with a heartfelt photo of his seven-year-old son Billy beaming a cute smile while lying on a hospital bed.

Jimmy Kimmel’s youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery

Jimmy wrote in the caption, “This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live's host went on to praise his son’s braveness, saying, “Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7-year-old we know.”

Moreover, he especially noted his wife and said “Thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be.”

“Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby, thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent,” he continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Jimmy's son Billy is suffering from Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Tetralogy of Fallot is a rare heart condition that is present at birth. A baby born with the condition has four different heart problems which include a narrowing of the valve between the heart and the lungs, a ventricular septal defect, shifting of the body's main artery, and thickening of the right lower chamber of the heart.”

‘Lovely' Harry Styles amazes his mother Anne Twist
‘Lovely' Harry Styles amazes his mother Anne Twist
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'gigantic egoes' causing marital woes
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'gigantic egoes' causing marital woes
Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert
Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend all smiles after romantic date night
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend all smiles after romantic date night
Shannen Doherty shares how Michael Landon fueled her passion for acting
Shannen Doherty shares how Michael Landon fueled her passion for acting
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls husband Malcolm McRae's ‘accidental' proposal
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls husband Malcolm McRae's ‘accidental' proposal
Bob Dylan's unseen painting sold for THIS whopping sum
Bob Dylan's unseen painting sold for THIS whopping sum
Jason Kelce reacts to joke about Travis Kelce's ripped pants
Jason Kelce reacts to joke about Travis Kelce's ripped pants
Ryan Phillippe reminisces over 'cool' time spent with Reese Witherspoon
Ryan Phillippe reminisces over 'cool' time spent with Reese Witherspoon
Justin Bieber, Hailey: Here's how pregnancy saved the duo's relationship
Justin Bieber, Hailey: Here's how pregnancy saved the duo's relationship
Jimmy Kimmel shares important update about son health
Jimmy Kimmel shares important update about son health
Richard Dreyfus sparks big controversy at 'Jaws' screening
Richard Dreyfus sparks big controversy at 'Jaws' screening