Reese Witherspoon celebrates look alike niece Abby John's major milestone

Reese Witherspoon’s niece Abby is daughter of his elder brother, John Witherspoon

May 28, 2024

Reese Witherspoon commemorated her niece’s high school graduation with a sweet note.

The 48-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Monday, May 27 to congratulate her little look-alike niece, Abby James Witherspoon.

The Legally Blonde star shared adorable pictures with her niece while celebrating Abby’s milestone.

Reese began her emotional caption by writing, "Tears of joy for my incredible niece @abbyjameswitherspoon!”

She praised Abby for working hard day and night, she wrote, “Congratulations on all the hard work, long hours of studying, the endless hours of test taking and essay writing ... and biggest congrats on being the joyful, kind- hearted, energetic, funny girl.”

“We are all so proud of ! Such a proud aunt,” Reese concluded her caption.

In the first picture of the carousel, the proud aunt flaunted a floral dress while wrapping her arm around Abby, who is carrying her diploma.

Reese also shared Abby’s another snap with her sister, Draper who seemed to be walking down the aisle at the graduation ceremony in her high school.

Additionally, Abby and Draper are the daughters of Reese’s elder brother, John Witherspoon.

