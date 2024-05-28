Photo: Jake Gyllenhaal makes shock admission about Jennifer Aniston intimacy

Jake Gyllenhaal recently opened up about getting intimate with co-star Jennifer Aniston.

The acting sensations starred together in the flick, Good Girl, but Jake was reportedly not comfortable with getting intimate with her.

On the recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Love and Other Drugs alum revealed that he had a ‘crush’ on the Friends actress at that time.

But, when the show host asked Jake about racy with Jennifer, “It was torture for you, right?”

Jake responded in admission, “Oh yeah, it was torture," and claimed, "yes it was but was also not torture, I mean, come on – it was like a mix of both.”

He also explained, “Love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30-50 people watching it” and even in a closed setting the lack of privacy “doesn’t turn [him] on.”

He went on to address that cosying up to your co-star is mostly “weirdly mechanical” and similar to “a dance […] you’re choreographing for a camera.”

Wrapping up the discussion, he recalled using “the pillow technique” “before we began” upon Aniston’s “very kind” suggestion.