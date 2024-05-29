Kerry Katona remains furious with fiancé Ryan Mahoney over messy house

Kerry Katona has revealed that she is still angry with her fiance Ryan Mahoney as she came back home to an 'absolute state’.



The 43-year-old TV personality opened up about her ‘frustration’ over her children and fiance for not tidying up the house while Katona was away from her Cheshire mansion.

She wrote in her New! Magazine column, “I returned home after staying at my mum's last week and the house was in an absolute state.”

“I was fuming with the kids and Ryan because no one had tided up anything,” she added.

The former Atomic Kitten star, continued, “It frustrates me because it always happens when I'm away.'

Katona noted that the moment she stepped into her house her family was 'running around like headless chickens' trying to clean up the mess.

It is pertinent to mention that Katona spent one week at her mother, Sue’s house while she was recovering from her recent nose job done to fix the damage she caused during years of drug abuse.

For the unversed, the TV personality shares 12-year-old Molly and 21-year-old Lilly-Sue with ex-husband Brian McFadden, 17-year-old Heidi, and 16-year-old Maxwell with Mark Croft.

While she shares the nine-year-old DJ with the late George Kay.