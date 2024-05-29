Jane's Addiction original members set for major comeback since 2010

Jane’s addiction’s original lineup is all set to get back together and take the stage for some live gigs.

The band previously united after a good whole 14 years to perform an intimate show in London on May 23, 2024.

According to Rolling Stone, during their performance, the group also performed never-heard-before song, Imminent Redemption.

Post performance, the Ocean Size rockers announced that, for the first time since 2010, they are hitting the road with their classic members, lead singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery.

Their 2024 tour would be produced by Live Nation and would be co-headlined by the English rock band, Love and Rockets.

It is expected to be a 23-city tour, slated for a August 9 launch at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

According to a press release, the Mountain Song crooners would be making various stops across North America before finally concluding their tour in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29, 2024.

Jane’s Addiction, last, released their album back in 2011, titled The Great Escape Artist, however, the band’s original lineup has not made a record together since Ritual de lo Habitual, their 1990 album.