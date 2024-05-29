 
Geo News

Jane's Addiction original members set for major comeback since 2010

Jane's Addiction original lineup is expected to embark on a musical tour, their first-ever endeavor since 2010

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Janes Addiction original members set for major comeback since 2010
Jane's Addiction original members set for major comeback since 2010

Jane’s addiction’s original lineup is all set to get back together and take the stage for some live gigs.

The band previously united after a good whole 14 years to perform an intimate show in London on May 23, 2024.

According to Rolling Stone, during their performance, the group also performed never-heard-before song, Imminent Redemption.

Post performance, the Ocean Size rockers announced that, for the first time since 2010, they are hitting the road with their classic members, lead singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery.

Their 2024 tour would be produced by Live Nation and would be co-headlined by the English rock band, Love and Rockets.

It is expected to be a 23-city tour, slated for a August 9 launch at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

According to a press release, the Mountain Song crooners would be making various stops across North America before finally concluding their tour in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29, 2024.

Jane’s Addiction, last, released their album back in 2011, titled The Great Escape Artist, however, the band’s original lineup has not made a record together since Ritual de lo Habitual, their 1990 album.

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell leaving room for 'rekindled romance'?
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell leaving room for 'rekindled romance'?
Jason Kelce reveals THIS Adam Sandler movie as his favorite
Jason Kelce reveals THIS Adam Sandler movie as his favorite
Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles
Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles
21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert video
21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho video
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast
Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast
Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'
Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'
‘Atlas' actor Lana Parrilla makes shocking confession about her early days of acting
‘Atlas' actor Lana Parrilla makes shocking confession about her early days of acting
Hailey Bieber makes first YouTube video after pregnancy announcement
Hailey Bieber makes first YouTube video after pregnancy announcement
Alex Bain to exit ‘Coronation Street' after 16 years
Alex Bain to exit ‘Coronation Street' after 16 years