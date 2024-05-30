Jennifer Lopez 'losing weight' amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez is not getting much to eat amid her marital row with Ben Affleck.

During an episode of LIVE With Kelly and Mark, the 54-year-old actress revealed that she lost some weight while filming her upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman.

“It was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well. Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now,” she had shared.

On the other hand, her fitness trainers Dodd Romero and Tracy Anderson told US Weekly, “She’s tough [and] really doesn’t ever complain about anything. Wherever we tell her to go, she’ll go.”

Her weight loss journey comes after In Touch reported earlier in May that J Lo and Ben are headed for divorce.

Although the couple reunited briefly at events for their children on May 16 and May 19, the Batman actor reportedly continues to live apart from her.

“Jennifer is in denial. But it’s over, and this will go down as the divorce of the century,” another insider told In Touch.