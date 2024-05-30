Country singer Brian Kelley breaks his silence over 'Florida Georgia Line’s split

Florida Georgia Line’s split was as unexpected for Brian Kelly as it was for fans and the country singer did not think of breaking up when he went solo.



On Friday, May 30 during an appearance on John and Tammy: San Diego’s Morning Show, Kelly revealed that he and his partner Tyler Hubbard had opposing ideas on pursuing work with other outlets.

Kelly told the host, "The heart of where I was coming from was really having everything stay the same and stay together and also intertwine our solo stuff."

"I didn’t see, personally, for me, a need for a break or a reason to stop. Unfortunately, we couldn’t really get on the same page of what that looked like — we’re both chasing separate dreams, but you never know how it may circle back," he added.

The country music singer praised Hubbard's solo endeavors, saying, "He's crushing it. I'm happy for him and I expect him to do well."

Kelley continued, "I'm forever grateful for our fans and I love them to death. Still hearing our songs on the radio, I’m just really really grateful from the bottom of my heart."

The duo last performed together in September 2022, at the Minnesota State Fair but the Florida Georgia Line's split rumors broke before their last show.

However, Hubbard told PEOPLE magazine that they are just "taking a break" not breaking up.

Later, Hubbard announced their break up stating that Kelly initiated their split. He also mentioned that there is no animosity between them.

For those unversed, Hubbard and Kelley laid the foundation of the Florida Georgia Line in 2010.

They released their first debut single Cruise in 2012 which broke the records.