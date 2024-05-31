 
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz

Lisa Bonet shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with former husband Lenny Kravitz

May 31, 2024

Lenny Kravitz is reportedly looking forward to a collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz.

As fans will know, Lenny welcomed daughter Zoë with former wife Lisa Bonet before parting ways in 1993. Zoë Kravitz also followed in her parents’ footsteps and opted for a career in showbiz.

In a new chat with People Magazine, Lenny weighed in on a collaboration with his daughter Zoë Kravitz, who is an actress as well as a musician.

"I would love to do anything with my daughter because it's my daughter, and it would have to be an organic creative experience," Lenny shared about the potential collaboration.

"We wouldn't just do something to do it just to do it. If something called us to do it, then we would," he explained.

During this chat, the music sensation even spilled the beans about the secret to his fit physique and shared, "I train five days a week, I lift weights, I do cardio, I eat well, I try to rest well when I can."

He even declared, "It's just part of life — it's not even a question," and moved on to a new topic. 

