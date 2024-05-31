Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's romance is going great after 'short break'

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny romance is going great after 'short break'

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reignited their romance following a brief split.

According to PEOPLE report, a source confirmed that Jenner and Bunny are officially back together.

The duo, were spotted together several times over the last month after breaking up in December.

The source confirmed that there was never any drama, and they missed each other during their time apart.

"It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out, There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other," said the source.

Their public appearances together, including a cozy moment at a Met Gala afterparty, suggest that their romance is going strong once again.

Another source suggested, "It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again."