 
Geo News

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's romance is going great after 'short break'

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny rekindle their romance by spending more time together

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunnys romance is going great after short break
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny romance is going great after 'short break'

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reignited their romance following a brief split.

According to PEOPLE report, a source confirmed that Jenner and Bunny are officially back together.

The duo, were spotted together several times over the last month after breaking up in December.

The source confirmed that there was never any drama, and they missed each other during their time apart.

"It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out, There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other," said the source.

Their public appearances together, including a cozy moment at a Met Gala afterparty, suggest that their romance is going strong once again.

Another source suggested, "It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again."

Chris Hemsworth to 'enter' big crossover film
Chris Hemsworth to 'enter' big crossover film
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez's lust for attention put Ben Affleck on edge?
Jennifer Lopez's lust for attention put Ben Affleck on edge?
Taylor Swift shows love to Blake Lively's daughters in Madrid
Taylor Swift shows love to Blake Lively's daughters in Madrid
Robert De Niro's 'rare political stance' revealed: 'He will challenge'
Robert De Niro's 'rare political stance' revealed: 'He will challenge'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on united front amid split rumours
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on united front amid split rumours
Hugh Jackman shares the toughest challenge of his 'Wolverine' comeback
Hugh Jackman shares the toughest challenge of his 'Wolverine' comeback
Jennifer Lopez finds new way to deal with Ben Affleck rift rumours
Jennifer Lopez finds new way to deal with Ben Affleck rift rumours
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enter new dynamic in romance: Report
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enter new dynamic in romance: Report
Country singer Brian Kelley breaks his silence over 'Florida Georgia Line's split
Country singer Brian Kelley breaks his silence over 'Florida Georgia Line's split
Johnny Wactor passes away while protecting co-worker Anita Joy
Johnny Wactor passes away while protecting co-worker Anita Joy
Naomi Watts gushes about favorite memories with late ‘Feud' costar Treat Williams
Naomi Watts gushes about favorite memories with late ‘Feud' costar Treat Williams