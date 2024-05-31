 
Ben Affleck's struggles with addiction lead to separation from Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are living separately despite being in the same city

May 31, 2024

Ben Affleck might have started living separately from Jennifer Lopez after suffering a relapse, claimed an expert, while theorizing about the couple’s alleged marital issues.

Speaking on Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared his own theory with the host, claiming it to be the “best case scenario.”

Amid reports that JLo and Affleck are living in separate homes despite being in the same city, Hilton claimed that there is a possibility that the Gone Girl star has suffered a relapse.

The expert said, “The public doesn't really know what's going on with Affleck and Lopez but the romantic in me has a theory which is my best case scenario.”

“And that is that Ben, who has openly struggled with addiction, might have suffered a relapse and Jen, out of love, said I want to give you space to just focus on getting better,” he added.

Hilton further stated that the mansion where Affleck is staying might be serving as a “treatment facility” for him, but stressed that it is “just a theory.”

For the unversed, Affleck has openly discussed his struggles with alcoholism and his experiences in rehab, which he has attended multiple times, in 2001, 2017, and 2018.

