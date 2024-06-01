 
Inside Julia Roberts, Danny Moder's reclusive relationship: Source

Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder’s secretive relationship has just been weighed in on

June 01, 2024

Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder’s life is incredibly private and an inside source has just spilled the beans on they prefer to do behind closed doors.

The couple’s approach to the world has been shared during the insider’s interview with In Touch Weekly.

During this chat the source explained just how private Roberts and Moder really are.

So much so that many have even branded it “reclusive” given the star’s preference to stay away from the spotlight.

For those unversed, the last time Roberts was papped outside was during March of 2024.

All in all, she and her husband of 22 years, cinematographer Danny Moder prefer to stay ‘holed’ up in one of their properties, like New Mexico or Northern California.

This is despite the fact that they kept their place in Malibu”.

According to the insider, they’re hardly ever there.”

Before signing off the inside source also went as far as to allege, “They’ve gotten to this place in their marriage where they seem to want to shut the world out.”

