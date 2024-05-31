 
Prince Harry waiting for William to become King before making major move?

Prince Harry is not on talking terms with Prince William since leaving the Royal family in 2020

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Prince Harry seems to be waiting for his brother Prince William to become the next King of England before reaching out to him to make peace.

On behalf of Slingo, the former butler of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, made the shocking claim, revealing that the Duke will make a big move after William takes over the throne.

It is pertinent to note here that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is not on talking terms with his elder brother since he stepped down as senior working royal and attacked his own family in multiple ways.

“I think he might be holding out hope for when William becomes King," Burrell said of Harry, as reported by OK! Magazine.

He added, "Harry believes there would be a new chapter and a new leaf with a place for him but he would be so estranged by then that he would be barely recognizable to the public and I’m not sure they want him back on a full-time role.”

"He is quite destructive and to have someone like Harry would bring a fault line to the royal family because you never know what he is going to do next," Burrell continued.

"Now he is a resident of America he always has that possibility of going back to the States to spill the beans and that is not what William wants: he wants privacy, and stability and he can’t have that with Harry standing beside him."

