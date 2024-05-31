Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game

Travis Kelce just discussed his recent experience of getting booed in Dallas at a basketball game.

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs loves the Dallas sports however the spectators of the game gave him a rather negative reception.

As the NFL star sat at the courtside of the Mavericks game on Sunday night the athlete, who attended the game with Patrick Mahomes, Mahomes' wife Brittany and Hollywood Brown, was booed by fans at American Airlines Centre.

When the camera panned from Travis to Patrick, the quarterback received a standing ovation from the same crowd.

During the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the 34-year-old sportsman recalled the incident, saying, “I'm on the jumbotron,” to his brother, Jason, adding, “And I heard all the boos. I'm just like, oh, s***. I'm getting booed.”

He continued recalling how he was distracted taking selfies one moment and the other, Mahomes was nudging him to notify that Travis was on camera.

Travis Kelce speaking of the moment, further stated, “Guess this is happening. Nice. Thanks. Nice to see you guys, Dallas. Appreciate the warm welcome.”