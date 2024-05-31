 
Real cupid for Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker revealed: 'Put the heat on me'

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and ex-fiancé Ken Urker are back on after Ryan Anderson split

May 31, 2024

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s stepmother Kristy Blanchard reportedly played cupid for her and ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

As fans will know, the popular felon recently parted ways from husband Ryan Anderson. She, then, filed for divorce from Ryan and a couple of weeks later confirmed her reignited romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Recently, a report by People Magazine established that Gypsy’s stepmother Kristy Blanchard helped the former couple to reunite.

Kristy kicked off the discussion by admitting, "It's all my fault, and I'll gladly take the blame.”

Nonetheless, she declared that now she "wanted them back together."

"I made that happen. Put the heat on me," she proudly claimed.

"Gypsy will finally get her happily ever after," she even mentioned and added, "Ken's moving to New Orleans to be with her soon. He found a place. Gypsy is so excited to have him closer. A love like theirs comes once in a lifetime."

In addition to this, Kristy recalled that she “begged Gypsy not to marry Ryan, and” was “team Ken always."

During the same chat, Gypsy confessed her love for new beau by stating, "Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship"

"We had kept a friendship for the longest time. Then I let myself open up to the feelings that I've always had for Ken. Those feelings just don't die," Gypsy concluded.  

