Will Smith, Martin Lawrence point out 'fun quirks' of their friendship

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence co-starred in the 2024 movie, 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

June 01, 2024

Will Smith just discussed his close friendship with the Bad Boys co-star, Martin Lawrence.

The duo has been very close to each other and appeared on screen as sidekicks for decades, however they do have their disagreements.

During the premiere of their latest installment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Los Angeles, they spoke to PEOPLE, on Thursday, May 30, revealing the habits in each other that any them.

"He likes to rehearse all the time," the 59-year-old veteran actor said of Smith.

Unfazed, The Pursuit of Happyness star chimed in, "That's funny. I definitely like to…" and proceeded to reveal his pet peeve about Lawrence.

"It's not a hate, but there's a fun quirk that makes me laugh about Martin all the time. He never takes two sips out of a water bottle," he says.

"He drinks the whole water bottle in one go, every time. It's like, 'Yo, man!' "

To which Lawrence jokingly responded, "That's because I can't babysit water."

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, also discussed their sentiments on having a fourth Bad Boys installment to be released on June 7.

"We wanted to finish the movie really bad," Will Smith told the outlet.

