Photo: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were recently papped together in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple took some time from parental duties as they were spotted enjoying a dinner date on Friday, as per the findings of Daily Mail.

During this date, the Twilight Saga alum donned a comfy style in trainers and a baseball cap.

On the other hand, the new mother was also spotted preferring comfort over fashion as she rocked a jet-black leather biker jacket over a white T-shirt paired with blue denim mom jeans.

It is pertinent to mention here that after welcoming their baby daughter in April, an insider revealed to Life & Style Magazine about the duo that "the idea of marriage was a little scary to” the Robert at first, “but now that they are a family-of-three, he wants to make it official."

Then, another well-placed sourced dished that Robert and Suki “are engaged.”

This news was confirmed by an insider privy to People Magazine who added, “They both want to be married," noting, "it’s important for them" now that they are parents.