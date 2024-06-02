 
Geo News

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcomed first child in April 2024

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter
Photo: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were recently papped together in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple took some time from parental duties as they were spotted enjoying a dinner date on Friday, as per the findings of Daily Mail.

During this date, the Twilight Saga alum donned a comfy style in trainers and a baseball cap. 

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter

On the other hand, the new mother was also spotted preferring comfort over fashion as she rocked a jet-black leather biker jacket over a white T-shirt paired with blue denim mom jeans.

It is pertinent to mention here that after welcoming their baby daughter in April, an insider revealed to Life & Style Magazine about the duo that "the idea of marriage was a little scary to” the Robert at first, “but now that they are a family-of-three, he wants to make it official."

Then, another well-placed sourced dished that Robert and Suki “are engaged.”

This news was confirmed by an insider privy to People Magazine who added, “They both want to be married," noting, "it’s important for them" now that they are parents.

Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Morgan Wade reveals 'digital detox' reason behind good mental health
Morgan Wade reveals 'digital detox' reason behind good mental health
Feroze Khan welcomes new bride as he ties the knot again video
Feroze Khan welcomes new bride as he ties the knot again
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence point out 'fun quirks' of their friendship
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence point out 'fun quirks' of their friendship
Vanessa Bryant collaborates to keep late Kobe Bryant's memory alive
Vanessa Bryant collaborates to keep late Kobe Bryant's memory alive
What Jolene fans think of Beyonce's cover after Dolly Parton found it bold
What Jolene fans think of Beyonce's cover after Dolly Parton found it bold
Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?
Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?
Paris Hilton makes music comeback with new album 'Infinite Icon'
Paris Hilton makes music comeback with new album 'Infinite Icon'
Enrique Iglesias mourned death of 'close friend' while filming for song 'Hero'
Enrique Iglesias mourned death of 'close friend' while filming for song 'Hero'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori growing close for 'rare reason': Report
Kanye West, Bianca Censori growing close for 'rare reason': Report
Netflix 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke addresses career challenges
Netflix 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke addresses career challenges
Ben Affleck once again hints reconciliation with JLo amid divorce rumors
Ben Affleck once again hints reconciliation with JLo amid divorce rumors