Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday

Jack Antonoff might have celebrated his birthday with his long-time friend and collaborator, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The American songwriter’s wife, Margaret Qualley, shared on her Instagram a photo of her spouse’s 40th birthday celebration in which the athlete can be seen smiling at her while she herself had her arms around Rachel Antonoff, Jack’s sister.

Source: Instagram

Although the August singer is not in the photo herself, it is highly likely that she was present considering the fact that she was on a break from her Eras Tour when her pal had his big day on March 31.

The picture has garnered appreciation by Swifties worldwide with one of them exclaimed the following on TikTok, “I love that he’s making an effort to get to know her friends. Especially jack who is one of her best friends!”

While another chimed in stating, “Definitely feels like a very significant endorsement and milestone for sure.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly been dating since July 2023 and have also been witnessed recently at Coachella supporting Antonoff’s music band.