Neve Campbell reveals how she "can't stop' her children from their 'passion'

Neve Campbell discussed the love for arts and acting she and her sons have

June 02, 2024

Neve Campbell shared the advice that she has for both her sons whom she shares with partner, JJ Feild, shall they decide to embark upon an acting career like her.

She believes that one shall pursue it only if their soul cannot “live without the arts, without creativity, without storytelling.”

The Canadian actress revealed that if one does decide to go for it, then the experience is challenging but “magical”.

Recalling how she took her son, Raynor to see The Nutcracker’s production as he exhibited a liking towards dancing, she said told PEOPLE, "I've taken Raynor, and Raynor loves dance, and has taken some ballet classes already. [He] absolutely loves it.”

Concerning her other son, Caspian, the star disclosed that he also admired art but later on decided that he would not pursue it.

"Caspian, earlier on, had asked about ballet, as well, not even knowing that I had been a ballet dancer," the Scream star stated who herself had attended and trained at Canada's prestigious National Ballet School from when she was 9 till she turned 14.

Neve Campbell further said, "I used to think I would never allow my kids to dance. Inevitably, if someone has a passion for something and they are driven to do it, and they have to do it, you can't stop them."

