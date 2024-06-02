David Beckham cuddles daughter Harper at Inter Miami match

David Beckham shared a touching moment with his daughter Harper.

During a recent Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and St. Louis CITY SC in Florida, David and Harper were captured together enjoying their time.

The former football star was spotted dressed in a dark-colored shirt, meanwhile, Harper opted for casual look.

David Beckham wrapped his arms around daughter Harper during the match

The father-daughter duo was captured cuddling as David wrapped his hands around Harper, turning 13-year-old in July.

Following the match, David took to Instagram to share a heartwarming selfie with Harper at the stadium.

"Didn't get the 3 points we wanted but I have this little one by my side #HarperSeven," David Beckham wrote in the caption.

David Beckham shares four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper with his wife, the fashion designer, Victoria.

The beloved couple often delight fans with the glimpses of their family moments.