 
Geo News

David Beckham cuddles daughter Harper at Inter Miami match

David Beckham and Victoria shares four kids together – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

David Beckham cuddles daughter Harper at Inter Miami match
David Beckham cuddles daughter Harper at Inter Miami match

David Beckham shared a touching moment with his daughter Harper.

During a recent Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and St. Louis CITY SC in Florida, David and Harper were captured together enjoying their time.

The former football star was spotted dressed in a dark-colored shirt, meanwhile, Harper opted for casual look.

David Beckham cuddles daughter Harper at Inter Miami match
David Beckham wrapped his arms around daughter Harper during the match

The father-daughter duo was captured cuddling as David wrapped his hands around Harper, turning 13-year-old in July.

Following the match, David took to Instagram to share a heartwarming selfie with Harper at the stadium.

"Didn't get the 3 points we wanted but I have this little one by my side #HarperSeven," David Beckham wrote in the caption.

David Beckham cuddles daughter Harper at Inter Miami match
David Beckham and Victoria shares four kids together – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper

David Beckham shares four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper with his wife, the fashion designer, Victoria.

The beloved couple often delight fans with the glimpses of their family moments.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new planning destined to fail?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new planning destined to fail?
North West weighs in on Kim Kardashian's acting debut
North West weighs in on Kim Kardashian's acting debut
Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen gives rare update on love life as costars respond
Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen gives rare update on love life as costars respond
Maya Hawke is the proud daughter of Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman
Maya Hawke is the proud daughter of Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman
Ben Affleck ignores JLo woes by hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck ignores JLo woes by hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner
Shiloh Jolie 'paid for her own lawyer' for name change
Shiloh Jolie 'paid for her own lawyer' for name change
Vin Diesel 'relentless' about upcoming 'Fast and Furious' budget?
Vin Diesel 'relentless' about upcoming 'Fast and Furious' budget?
Ryan Gosling already talking 'Barbie 2' with Margot Robbie: Report
Ryan Gosling already talking 'Barbie 2' with Margot Robbie: Report
Cher defends beau Alexander Edwards over Tyga, Travis Scott brawl
Cher defends beau Alexander Edwards over Tyga, Travis Scott brawl
Sophie Turner engaged to new beau after Joe Jonas divorce confessions?
Sophie Turner engaged to new beau after Joe Jonas divorce confessions?
Neve Campbell grateful 'Scream' retained her by making 'respectful' offer
Neve Campbell grateful 'Scream' retained her by making 'respectful' offer
Jeremy Renner inner strength 'surprised' him after accident
Jeremy Renner inner strength 'surprised' him after accident