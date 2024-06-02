Photo: Netflix 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor lands new role

Phoebe Dynevor, who is popular for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix’s period drama, is reportedly headed for a new gig.

As per the new findings of Deadline, the 29-year-old actress has been offered a gig in an unnamed Australian shark thriller film.

Th flick is said to be produced by Adam McKay’s production company and the acting sensation is considering the Sony Pictures project.

Tommy Wirkola, the writer-director, will reportedly helm the flick and the shooting will commence in July 2024 at Docklands Studios, Melbourne, per Daily Mail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the actress recently got engaged to actor Cameron Fuller and flaunted her engagement ring at this year’s Met Gala as well.

During a previous chat with Elle UK, the British actress touched on her anxieties during Bridgerton’s shooting.

“There was a certain point with 'Bridgerton' where I was over-analyzing everything,” she said,

“And my mum told me to just embrace it all, and not to be terrified of it,” she admitted about her mother Sally, who is also an actress.

Revealing what her mother’s taught her about navigating a life with fame, Phoebe confessed, “Fame doesn't do great things to people in the public eye - particularly men! She's really helped me navigate it all.”