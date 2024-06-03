 
Madonna pens heartfelt note on father Silvio's birthday

The pop singer, Madonna's father, Silvio Ciccone turned 93 on June 2

June 03, 2024

Madonna marked her father Silvio Ciccone's 93rd Birthday with a sweet note.

The 65-year-old pop icon took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to post a series of photos of her with her dad while she called him the‘O.G. daddy’.

Madonna began her caption with, "Congratulations for riding the roller coaster of life with humor and sanity intact."

"Thank you for sharing your mantra in life with me, which is: 'I'm gonna go until the wheels fall off'," she added.

Madonna concluded her caption by writing, "Nothing can stop us! Love you to the moon and back.”

The first two slides of the carousel show Madonna giving her father a warm hug at the backstage of one of her events.

Other snaps feature throwback pictures, one from the pop icon’s early music career, a family photo, and Silvio’s vintage photo from his young age.

In some of the photos, Madonna’s late mother Madonna Louise can also be seen.

