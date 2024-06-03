 
Victoria Beckham holds onto son Brooklyn's bizarre memento

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram stories on Monday and tagged her 25-year-old son

June 03, 2024

Victoria Beckham took to her social media and revealed a bizarre souvenir that she has kept for over 20 years.

The fashion designer, who shares Brooklyn, Harper, Cruz and Romeo with David Beckham, posted a picture of teeth on her Instagram stories, revealing that they belong to her eldest son.

“Not that I'm sentimental but... U think I can throw your baby teeth away @brooklynpeltzbeckham??” she penned on her stories while tagging her 25-year-old son.

Victoria Beckham has kept son Brooklyn's milk teeth for more than two decades.

Her post came just days after she also revealed close family details about her daughter Harper who recently created her mother a PowerPoint presentation to try and convince her to let her have a perm.

In an interview with Grazia, Victoria shared how her 12-year-old daughter wants to start trying on some beauty treatments.

Moreover, she shared in the interview she spoke about it also took her a while to become “more accepting” of her changing body and eating habits.

“You just become more accepting, don't you? This is how I look. I'm going to make the best of it, work hard at it. I'm very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work. That's just who I am,” she had added.

