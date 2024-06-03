Taylor Swift blushes over 'football' lyrics, nod to Travis Kelce romance?

Taylor Swift blushed at 'football team' lyrics during her performance of Fifteen, as a nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swift, currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, prompted cheers from the audience while singing the nostalgic lyrics of the track.

During the lyrics, "In your life, you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team / I didn't know it at fifteen," the Lover hitmaker smiled giddily.

Fans quickly drew parallels between the lyrics and Swift's relationship with Kelce, which began in late 2023.

On X user wrote, "Taylor Swift singing fifteen when she sings dating the boy on the football team she smiles so big aw blondies in love i love seeing Taylor so happy it makes me so freaking happy for her."

This isn't the first time the You Belong With Me hitmaker hinted at a romance with Travis Kelce.

The Grammy-winning artist often changes the lyrics of her song Karma from her album Midnights to "The guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," playfully nodding to her relationship with the NFL player.