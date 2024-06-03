 
Sofia Vergara revives 'very high bar' Colombian coffee tradition

Sofia Vergara launched her own brand of Colombian coffee

Sofia Vergara just decided to bring a boost of Colombian caffeine to her fans with her latest initiative.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Griselda star has officially become a part of the coffee industry with her brand, ¡Díos Mio! Coffee.

Meanwhile a press release states that the name of Vergara’s line comes from the Spanish expression which translates into “my God!” which is “a common expression used by Latinos when discovering the perfect taste and flavor.”

“Creating ¡DÍOS MIO! came from personal necessity — I have a very high bar when it comes to my coffee,” the Modern Family alum told the outlet.

She continued, “I couldn’t believe how hard it was to find quality coffee where I live in LA.”

"It’s exciting to highlight the female coffee growers in Colombia who work tirelessly and meticulously at what they do,” the Colombian actress explained how her brand would represent her roots too.

Sofia Vergara also reflected on some nostalgia as she talked about her brand, revealing, “Drinking and enjoying coffee has long been a tradition in our everyday lives and I love that we can finally share ¡DÍOS MIO!”

