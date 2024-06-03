 
Kris Jenner mourns 'hardest' death of friend, Nicole Brown Simpson

Kris Jenner lost her friend, Nicole Brown Simpson, on June 12, 1994

June 03, 2024

Kris Jenner mourns 'hardest' death of friend, Nicole Brown Simpson

Kris Jenner just remembered what it was like losing her late friend, Nicole Brown Simpson.

She recalled the rather tragic memory during a four-part long, third episode of the Lifetime documentary series, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.

The 68-year-old reality star discussed how she is still grieving Nicole’s tragic death, even three decades later.

"You never get over losing a friend that way," Jenner expressed in the confessional as she fought back tears.

She continued, "And I think I pack it down so far deep inside, you know? It's been 30 years.”

"It's hard. [It's] one of the hardest days I've ever experienced," The Kardashians star added.

For the unversed, Nicole was found murdered back in 1994 and was discovered outside her home in Brentwood, California.

She shared the mentioned residence with her husband O.J. Simpson. Additionally, her friend Ronald Goldman was also found dead at the same residence.

Nicole was 35 and a mother of two children when she died. She and O.J. who passed away due to cancer, earlier this year, had been married for seven years and shared a son, Justin and a daughter, Sydney.

