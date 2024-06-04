Brad Pitt 'Upset' as daughter Shiloh drops his last name, Insider reveals

After Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children dropped ‘Pitt’ from their surnames one by one, a source says this is ‘not easy’ time for the Troy actor.



According to a report published by PEOPLE magazine on June 3, an insider close to Pitt revealed that the 60-year-old actor is "aware and upset" about his kid’s behavior.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," the source told the outlet.

The insider went on to say, "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."

Despite being happy with his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, the source noted that the distance from his children "pains” Brad.

Moreover, another source told the publisher, “He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family."

It is pertinent to mention that Brad's eldest daughter Shiloh reportedly filed to drop his last name, 'Pitt' on her 18th birthday, May 27.