 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True's big news: 'So Excited'

Khloe Kardashian shares her daughter True with her ex Tristan Thompson

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True’s big news: 'So Excited'

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True is already a model for a PJ brand.

The Good American co-founder took to her Instagram account on June 3 to share the news with her followers.

She shared a video of her 6-year-old daughter who excitedly told the viewers, “Hey guys I have an announcement. I’m the face of Zip N' Bear!”

The 39-year-old Kardashian star takes over the video and said, “True is so excited to be the new face of Zip N' Bear.”

Khloe continued saying, “She loves these jams and she’s more excited about the fact that ‘Little Zippy,’ who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas.”

“You can buy the bear and you can wear matching pajamas!’ True exclaimed in the video.

“Every pajama set that you can buy for your child you can also dress Zippy the bear in,” Khloe added.

“We are so excited!” the mother-daughter duo said together.

The TV personality captioned her post, “@zipnbear I’m so happy for my sweet True!,” along with bears and hearts emojis.

Moreover, True’s father, Tristan Thompson also shared Khloe's post to his Instagram stories along with a caption that reads, "My Tutu looks soo beautiful.”

