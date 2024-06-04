 
Miley Cyrus claims Grammys ‘didn't take her seriously' for years

Miley Cyrus has claimed that the Grammys ‘didn’t take her seriously’ as she won her first gramophone award after completing two decades in the music industry.

The singer, who secured two trophies at the 2024 Grammy Awards, talked about her impact on the music industry in her latest interview.

Speaking with W Magazine, Miley said, "No shade, but I've been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?"

The Angles Like You hitmaker continued, "I've had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f**k was I?

"And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f**k was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself,” she added.

Reflected on her 2024 Grammys performance, where she sang her hit track Flower, the singer said, “I wrote on this dream board that I wanted to show up to the Grammys with a childlike confidence, like when a kid isn't scared to just dive into the deep end or do a backflip because they don't know what's on the other side.”

