Prince Harry ‘sad' about Princess Lilibet's birthday party without royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet's third birthday with a grand party

June 04, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter Princess Lilibet celebrated her third birthday today with a star-studded party that lacked Royal Family members.

Lilibet’s party reportedly had celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, whose daughter Daisy is a few months older than Lilibet.

Royal expert Tom Quinn claims Prince Harry didn’t invite his family as he knew they wouldn’t attend. What makes the Duke of Sussex sad is that Prince William’s kids, George Charlotte and Louis couldn’t attend the party.

Tom told The Mirror: "One of Harry's old army friends said: 'Harry knew they wouldn’t come anyway and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there. But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues'."

Detailing the party, he said: "Rather than go for a low-key celebration Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lillibet’s third birthday – hugely expensive presents have been ruled out but the couple’s mansion in California was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy who is just a few months older than Lilibet."

He then shared: "Shockingly no invitations to Lilibet’s party were issued to members of the Royal Family.”

Despite not being invited, King Charles sent a gift for Lilibet along with a message.

Tom said: "King Charles had no intention of completely ignoring Lilibet's birthday so he has sent a gift along with a message."

He added: "He gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made wooden swing with George's name carved on it and he has plans to give something similar to Lilibet but not this year. And not unless and until the family feud dies down."

