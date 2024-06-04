Britney Spears hints at family feud in first interview since 2018

Britney Spears recently sat with Tate McRae She for her first interview in six years.

According to Mirror report, during an interview for V Magazine, Spears hints at her 'broken' relationship with family.

While interviewing Tate, the Toxic hitmaker, who had a difficult relationship with her family, admitted that one of her favourite Tate's song is You Broke Me First.

"Your song, 'you broke me first,' is one of my favourite songs," she said, asking, "What is the story behind the song and what inspired you to write and record it?"

Tate shared that he wrote the song when he was 16, adding, "and had never experienced real heartbreak before— only on a small scale."

She added, "It stemmed from a couple of different places, like taking inspiration from friendships or situation-ships, and they all left me with the same feeling—dealing with someone wanting your relationship back, after giving them your all and them not recognising it."

This comes after recent reports suggesting Britney Spears was rekindling her relationship with her mum, Lynne Spears.