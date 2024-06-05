Sandra Oh shares heartfelt encounter with young 'Grey's Anatomy' fan

Sandra Oh has said on many occasions that she has no plans to reprise Dr. Cristina Yang's role as she knows this character entails a big responsibility.



The 52-year-old actress recently appeared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on June 3, and talked about how much she admires Cristina’s fans.

“I love that people still love Cristina.” the Grey's Anatomy alum told the outlet.

Oh was part of the ABC's medical drama more than 10 years ago, she opened up about how people still reach out to her to tell how Cristina’s character has impacted their lives.

“There is a 15-year-old girl — and she wasn’t even born [when Grey’s premiered in 2005] — who then comes to me and is like, ‘I’m in medical school because of Cristina,’ I love it,” Oh revealed one of the encounters with a fan.

“I never, ever forget how important Cristina is,” she continued. “I never do because those 15-year-old girls find me, and now 10 years on, I have much more appreciation for their appreciation.”