Halsey shares new music after coming out of death

Lucky to be alive are the words of Halsey as she unveiled the first single The End from the upcoming album after battling an illness.



Sharing a series of photos, the Without Me singer said, "long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now. @lupusresearchalliance @llsusa."

In other posts, Halsey gives a peek into her medical treatment and the process she went through.

In one such video, she was seen massaging her legs saying, "I feel like an old lady. I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. By 30 I'm having a rebirth, and I'm not gonna be sick, and I'm gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I'm just gonna re-do my 20s in my 30s. Seriously."

Halsey in the past was vocal about her health conditions as she was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 and other ailments including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

Meanwhile, the track The End was written by the Colors singer and produced by Michael Uzowuru and Alex G

