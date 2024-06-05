 
Geo News

Halsey shares new music after coming out of death

Halsey opens up about the condition she suffered and the music she made it

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Halsey shares new music after coming out of death

Lucky to be alive are the words of Halsey as she unveiled the first single The End from the upcoming album after battling an illness.

Sharing a series of photos, the Without Me singer said, "long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now. @lupusresearchalliance @llsusa."

In other posts, Halsey gives a peek into her medical treatment and the process she went through. 

In one such video, she was seen massaging her legs saying, "I feel like an old lady. I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. By 30 I'm having a rebirth, and I'm not gonna be sick, and I'm gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I'm just gonna re-do my 20s in my 30s. Seriously."

Halsey in the past was vocal about her health conditions as she was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 and other ailments including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

Meanwhile, the track The End was written by the Colors singer and produced by Michael Uzowuru and Alex G

Tori Spelling's dentist calls her teeth 'Disgusting'
Tori Spelling's dentist calls her teeth 'Disgusting'
Brooke Shields opens up about embracing aging and rejecting retirement
Brooke Shields opens up about embracing aging and rejecting retirement
Hannah Brown, Adam Woolard reveal 'Funny' twist in their proposal story
Hannah Brown, Adam Woolard reveal 'Funny' twist in their proposal story
Cillian Murphy springs back to action in 'Peaky Blinders' film
Cillian Murphy springs back to action in 'Peaky Blinders' film
Sandra Oh shares heartfelt encounter with young 'Grey's Anatomy' fan
Sandra Oh shares heartfelt encounter with young 'Grey's Anatomy' fan
'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama
'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama
Britney Spears' complex personality leading her to 'more pain': Source
Britney Spears' complex personality leading her to 'more pain': Source
'House of The Dragon' star talks season 2 'brother dynamics'
'House of The Dragon' star talks season 2 'brother dynamics'
Britney Spears hints at family feud in first interview since 2018
Britney Spears hints at family feud in first interview since 2018
Will Smith puts 2022 Oscars drama behind him, ready for 'big screen'
Will Smith puts 2022 Oscars drama behind him, ready for 'big screen'
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber celebrate being 'moms' with nostalgic photos
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber celebrate being 'moms' with nostalgic photos
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take time off from parenting duties in NYC
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take time off from parenting duties in NYC