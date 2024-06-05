 
Evangeline Lilly 'steps away' from acting at 44

Evangeline Lilly announces her retirement from acting

June 05, 2024

Evangeline Lilly has announced her retirement from acting.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Lost alum revealed she is retiring from Hollywood to pursue a different path.

Sharing a throwback video of herself, Lilly wrote in the caption that she is “so filled with joy and contentment” and ready to “live out [her] vision.”

She further penned, “Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment.”

“I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY…and I AM HAPPY,” Lilly added.

The post had a clip of herself in which the 44-year-old actress laid out her dreams for the future.

“Ten years from now, where would I like to be?” she said in the video. “I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world but, ideally, 10 years from now I would like to be a retired actress, and I would like to have a family, and I’d like to be writing, and potentially, maybe, influencing people’s lives in more humanitarian ways.”

