Lady Gaga breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

Lady Gaga has formally shut down baby rumours that spread like wildfire over the weekend of her sister's wedding.



Gaga, 38, responded to the rumours on TikTok with a gym video of herself, with large white text that read "Not pregnant— just down bad cryin at the gym."

Her winged liner and bleached eyebrows stood out with her basic black tshirt and glossy lips.

The A Star is Born lead lip-synced to a 10-second audio clip that said, "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, who goes by the stage name Lady Gaga, was spotted with a growing belly in a loose short-sleeve dress at her sister Natali Germanotta's rehearsal dinner on Friday night.



Gaga also appeared to cover her belly— leading to speculations that the Bad Romance songstress could be expecting a child with boyfriend Michael Polansky following engagement rumours.

Those arose once Gaga was seen wearing her chuky diamond ring, which she was first spotted with in April out in West Hollywood, Calif.

The popstar also took to Twitter with the same announcement where she reiterated her message and winked at the camera.

On the work front, Gaga is busy working on new music which she recently disclosed during the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert special Gaga Chromatica Ball in May.

"I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before," she said. "I love to break genre, and I love to explore music," she disclosed during a Q&A session there.