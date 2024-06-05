Who is the most followed Pakistani actor on Instagram?

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and Ayeza Khan gesture for a photography in these undated images. — Instagram/haniaheheofficial/ayezakhan.ak

Pakistani heartthrob Hania Aamir has become the most followed actor in the country on Instagram, taking over the follower count of Ayeza Khan, who is one of the most popular celebrities in the country with 14 million followers on the picture-and-video sharing site.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star has a huge fan base due to her cute looks along with a fine craft of acting. She is highly admired by her fans not just for her beauty but her cheerful and goofy personality as well.

In the latest development, Aamir’s current follower count has risen to 14.1 million on Instagram, which is a million more than Khan.

Both the actors have a significant established history of being part of the contemporary drama and cinema industries of the country.

The Anaa actor was first recognised by her handle on the video sharing platform known as Dubsmash and her art caught the eyes of several people on the internet.

She later secured the chance to showcase her talent on the big screen by being part of the film, Janaan. Notably, it was her debut role as an actor in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.



Afterwards, she acted in several famous Pakistani dramas. Aamir gradually rose to the peak of fame, thanks to her successful drama serials. Some of her notable works include Ishqiya, Dilruba, Mere Humsafar, Phir Wohi Mohabbat and more.

Ayeza, on the other hand, is also a successful leading actor, having won a number of awards for her versatile acting in TV dramas. She has received wide acclaim from drama lovers in Pakistan and is also well-known beyond the borders.





Khan’s prominent works include Pyarey Afzal, Mein, Jaan-e-Jahan and more.

Interestingly, Khan was offered many roles in Bollywood films but she rejected them. She also took a short break from acting after her marriage with actor Danish Taimoor, and birth of their children, Hoorain and Rayan.

However, she continued to showcase her talent on screen after that.