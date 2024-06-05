 
MrBeast sparks frenzy over IShowSpeed collaboration

MrBeast hinted a collaboration with IShowSpeed as he met up with the streamer and posted a glimpse of what seemed like an upcoming video

June 05, 2024

MrBeast just collaborated with the social media personality, IShowSpeed, who is famous for his live streams as well as obsession with the legendary footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the now-most subscribed YouTuber uploaded a picture and a short clip of his work with Speed.

The content creator, who is also referred to as Jimmy, could be seen posing for the camera, rocking an all-black ensemble while IShowSpeed showed off a suitcase full of cash.

Meanwhile, in the video, MrBeast could be seen driving a vehicle as a shirtless, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., lay on the ground and narrowly escaped.

MrBeast captioned the post, “I met Messi’s biggest fan,” which almost immediately started to cause quite the stir in the comments section.

IShowSpeed was quick to object on MrBeast’s rather quirky caption, commenting, “bro change the f****** caption!”

Many influencers also took the opportunity to express their opinion over the caption, with Connor Flannery stating, “Speed is gonna hack your phone when he sees the caption.”

While Tareq commented, “That caption is CRAZY.”

MrBeast has left his fans worldwide wondering over what is next in his upcoming video. 

