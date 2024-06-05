 
Geo News

Drew Scott, Linda Phan share major family update

The couple has a cutest addition to their family of three

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Drew Scott, Linda Phan's major family update

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan welcomed their second baby on May 21.

On Wednesday, June 5 the HGTV star and his wife took to their official website and announced the birth of their daughter, Piper Rae.

Drew shared a joint post with his twin brother Jonathan Scott and wrote in the caption, "We are over the moon. Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable."

"He's curious, helpful and maybe a little jealous," Drew said of his 2 year old son Parker.

"We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours," he added.

While sharing about how the Property Brothers star feels after being a girl dad, he said, "It's actually quite funny, I get a lot of mixed advice about being a girl dad." 

"Some people say it's the best thing, and others are warning me to look out. All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper," Drew explained.

Moreover, he also shared an adorable photo of the newborn’s little foot and captioned it, “Our family of 3 has become 4! Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart.” 

Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set
Ice Spice drops release date of debut album Y2K
Ice Spice drops release date of debut album Y2K
Jeremy Renner recalls being a worker at makeup store
Jeremy Renner recalls being a worker at makeup store
Kevin Bacon shares hilarious 'Grenade' egg story
Kevin Bacon shares hilarious 'Grenade' egg story
Martin Lawrence reassures 'healthy as hell' being amid sickness rumors
Martin Lawrence reassures 'healthy as hell' being amid sickness rumors
Kelly Ripa confesses frustration over endless battle with gray hair
Kelly Ripa confesses frustration over endless battle with gray hair
Glen Powell gushes over his pet dog's popularity
Glen Powell gushes over his pet dog's popularity
Will Smith still not over infamous Oscar slap incident?
Will Smith still not over infamous Oscar slap incident?
Miley Cyrus 'going nuts' as she misses Liam Hemsworth post divorce: Report
Miley Cyrus 'going nuts' as she misses Liam Hemsworth post divorce: Report
Jennifer Lopez advocates for 'love' amid 'Atlas' movie success
Jennifer Lopez advocates for 'love' amid 'Atlas' movie success
Travis Kelce recalls White House guards were 'authorized to tase' him
Travis Kelce recalls White House guards were 'authorized to tase' him